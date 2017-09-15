Bear visits homeless camp in Maple Ridge

A bear is causing a stir at the Anita Place Tent City in downtown Maple Ridge.

It was first noticed near the camp on 223rd Street, by St. Anne Avenue, by a construction worker at around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

“He took a little meander through the park and stopped,” said Joe Barkovich, who’s working on a house nearby.

A dump truck in the area scared the bear up a tree, inside the partially fenced homeless camp and above tents.

Contessa Avery, who lives at the camp, said the bear had been in the area eating plums when the dump truck came around a corner and may have hit it.

“One leg seems hurt,” she said.

The bear remains on the property in the tree, while residents of the camp remain on site.

A conservation officer has arrived.

• More to follow.