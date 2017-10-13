Beare officially opens Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows constituency office

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare officially opens her constituency office at 104-20130 Lougheed Highway, in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents are being invited to the official opening of MLA Lisa Beare’s constituency office at No. 104 – 20130 Lougheed Highway, in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Beare, the NDP Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said while her office has been open since July, she’s using the event so that the community can come and see the office and find out about the work being doing locally.

The event will feature exhibits from the Garibaldi Art Club.

Beare won in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows with 10,992 votes, 1,340 more than incumbent Liberal MLA Doug Bing in the May election.

Beare is also using the event to collect donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank, and is encouraging anyone stopping by to bring an item to add to the collection.

The office has been holding a food drive for the past two weeks and is looking for a strong finish, she said.

“I was fortunate to be able to visit the Friends In Need Food Bank this summer and saw first-hand the critical work that they do for people in our community,” she said. “Donations can be dropped off at our office during the week and we are asking those who are able to bring a donation to the office opening on Saturday as well.”

Beare said she’s excited to reach out to the public and points to the progress the newly elected government has made for the people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, citing the elimination of the tolls on the Golden Ears bridge, as well as increasing social assistance payments by $100, and creating the fair wage commission.

“I am committed to meeting as many people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as possible. Hearing people’s stories is what inspired me to run for MLA in the first place and is something that I continue to make a priority,” said Beare.

The MLA said it is an honor to be the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and will make it a priority to dedicate time to meet with residents locally.