Better bus service comes to south of the Fraser

Thousands of Metro Vancouver residents will soon be within a five minute walk of a bus as TransLink rolls out three new bus routes and expands service throughout the region.

As of Sept. 4, the 372 Clayton Heights/Langley Centre will link 72 Avenue and 203 Street in Willowbrook with routes along Fraser Highway and Langley Centre.

The C47 community shuttle is also being replaced with the 733 Rock Ridge/Haney Place and the 741 Anderson Creek/Haney Place. Both routes will meet the West Coast Express at the Port Haney Station.

TransLink is increasing capacity for three other routes; the 620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station, 240 15 Street/Vancouver and the 351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station. Permanent capacity increases are going in for 25 Brentwood Station/UBC, 49 Metrotown Station/Dunbar Loop/UBC, 84 UBC/VCC Station and 130 Metrotown/Hastings/Kootenay/Cap U.

In total, the new changes will add 105,000 new service hours and come as part of the corporation’s 1o-year-vision.

Clayton Heights:

Morgan Creek:

