Body discovered downtown Maple Ridge

Man appears to have died of natural causes while out walking his dog.

A man who was discovered collapsed in front of Fuller Watson Monday morning appears to have died of natural causes, say Ridge Meadows RCMP.

At around 7 a.m. a passerby discovered the man lying on the sidewalk in front of the Maple Ridge furniture store and called 911.

The man appears to have been walking his dog on the south side of Lougheed Highway at 224 Street before he collapsed.

Paramedics arrived on scene and worked on the man, but were unable to revive him.

Police say foul play is not suspected and the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team is not involved.