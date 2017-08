Police incident on 24 Avenue in South Surrey

The intersection of 24 Avenue and 184 Street Wednesday morning. (Nick Greenizan photo)

A body was found by Surrey RCMP in a burned out SUV in South Surrey Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene on 24 Avenue.

Road crews have closed the street in the 18400-18800 block.

More to come…

RCMP and road crews have 24th Ave and 184th closed, eastbound for a reported police incident. pic.twitter.com/e9XfTk4Qxg — Nick (@ngreenizan) August 2, 2017

