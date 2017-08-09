Police stand by police tape up around a forested area behind the Value Village along Dewdney Trunk Road at 208 Street in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Body found in Maple Ridge

A body was discovered behind the Value Village in Maple Ridge.

A body was discovered in a forested area behind the Value Village along Dewdney Trunk Road at 208 Street Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP are investigating.

Most Read