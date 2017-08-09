Body found in Maple Ridge

A body was discovered in a forested area behind the Value Village along Dewdney Trunk Road at 208 Street Wednesday afternoon.
RCMP are investigating.
A body was discovered behind the Value Village in Maple Ridge.
A body was discovered in a forested area behind the Value Village along Dewdney Trunk Road at 208 Street Wednesday afternoon.
RCMP are investigating.
Neptunes want Maple Ridge council to know people want it to go through
Kiran Dhesi was killed elsewhere before South Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
The woman’s home has been targeted three times in one month by fake online classifieds
Dustin Hiles studied under famous Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé.
Insensitive website comment hard to ignore for father of Lindsay Buziak