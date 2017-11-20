Police are asking for help to locate Kailum Staples, 15, who was reported missing on Nov. 18.

Boy, 15, reported missing from Abbotsford

Kailum Staples was last seen on Nov. 10

  • Nov. 20, 2017 4:15 p.m.
  • News

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for help in trying to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kailum Staples was reported missing from central Abbotsford on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Const. Ian MacDonald said Staples was last seen by his family on Friday, Nov. 10, when he got out of a vehicle driven by his mother.

Initially, he contacted his mother daily from a blocked phone number to check in with her. He also may have returned home at least once to retrieve belongings, MacDonald said.

When he stopped checking in, the APD was called.

Staples is 5’ 1” with a slim build and brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a red baseball cap, and was carrying a purple skateboard and a blue backpack with red “DC” lettering on it.

Anyone with information about Staples is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

 

