Boy airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Emergency crews were on scene at the home in Aldergrove after the boy was burnt by boiling water

A two-year-old boy has been taken by air ambulance to the hospital after suffering serious burns to his face from boiling water.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 2700 block of 272A Street in Aldergrove at about 11:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Township Fire Department spokesman Russ Jenkins said they were first at the scene and determined that spilled hot water had burned the child’s face and upper chest area.

“It was difficult to determine the extent of the injuries but in consultation with the ambulance we called in an air ambulance to lift him as soon as possible to hospital,” said Jenkins.

“He was conscious and alert, which was a good thing, and he was in a lot of pain, but he is expected to recover.”

Jenkins said the toddler was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital.

