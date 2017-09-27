Boys, 13, face potential charges for allegedly vandalizing Coquitlam school

Windows were smashed, and computers and vending machines were damaged

Two boys in Coquitlam may be in for the grounding of a lifetime. But that might be the least of their worries.

The 13-year-olds are facing potential criminal charges after allegedly vandalizing Montgomery Middle School earlier this month.

The boys, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are accused of smashing windows, damaging computer equipment and vending machines, and stealing fire extinguishers, police said Wednesday.

“The estimated damage to the school is over $10,000 and that doesn’t factor in the inconvenience to everyone who uses the school,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

Mounties will be working with Crown counsel to determine whether criminal charges or alternative measures are most appropriate.

