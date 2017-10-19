Breaking: Abbotsford Police ERT team surround West Abbotsford home

Abbotsford Police’s emergency response team have surrounded a home at the intersection of Grant Street and Peardonville Road in Abbotsford.
Police have guns trained on a small house. Peardonville Road is completely blocked to traffic, as is Grant Street.
Police have been using a bullhorn to communicate to a person in the home.
Police standoff on Peardonville. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/dnohLxHKjd— Kelvin👻Gawley (@KelvinGawley) October 19, 2017
They were using a bullhorn to talk to someone inside a minute ago. Now looks like they're playing the waiting game.— Kelvin👻Gawley (@KelvinGawley) October 19, 2017
Armed cops have the house surrounded. pic.twitter.com/Lold5fujdu— Kelvin👻Gawley (@KelvinGawley) October 19, 2017
This is a developing story. Watch abbynews.com for updates.