Breaking: Abbotsford Police ERT team surround West Abbotsford home

Standoff underway at Grant Street house

Abbotsford Police’s emergency response team have surrounded a home at the intersection of Grant Street and Peardonville Road in Abbotsford.

Police have guns trained on a small house. Peardonville Road is completely blocked to traffic, as is Grant Street.

Police have been using a bullhorn to communicate to a person in the home.

This is a developing story. Watch abbynews.com for updates.

