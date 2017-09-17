BREAKING: Fire at house in west Maple Ridge

Firefighters responded to the fire at a house on 123rd Avenue in Maple Ridge.

A homeowner put out a fire himself and everyone escaped a house fire in west Maple Ridge Sunday morning.

The fire at at 20275 – 123rd Avenue in Maple Ridge was reported around 9 a.m.

Terry and Rebecca O’Toole were home at the time. While he tackled the fire with a fire extinguisher, she ran down the stairs of the deck and banged on the basement bedroom windows to get their two homestay students out.

She was yelling at them to get out. The couple’s daughter was not home at the time, but their pets, two dogs and a rabbit, were also not injured.

The house has six working fire alarms, for which the batteries were recently changed.

The furnace was also recently turned on for the first time this year, they said.

