Emergency crews are responding to a fatality after an industrial vehicle working in a ditch beside the road reportedly rolled over on to a man on the south side of Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge about 3:30 p.m.

An air ambulance was called to the 25700-block of the highway, then called off. Ridge Meadows RCMP were still on the scene two hours later.

One eastbound lane was temporarily closed the reopened again at about 4:30 p.m.A coronor has been called.

