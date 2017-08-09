VIDEO: Large fire breaks out in west Abbotsford

Unconfirmed reports say it’s burning on Hwy. 1, near Mt. Lehman and Fraser Highway

UPDATE 7:00 p.m.: Abbotsford Police say that one lane of Hwy. 1 is now open in each direction.

Emergency crews are responding to a large fire in west Abbotsford.

Unconfirmed reports say it’s burning on Hwy. 1, near Mt. Lehman and Fraser Highway.

Fraser Hwy is closed westbound at the Mount Lehman exit and eastbound at Maclure and Blue Jay.

More to come.

