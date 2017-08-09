VIDEO: Large fire breaks out in west Abbotsford

UPDATE 7:00 p.m.: Abbotsford Police say that one lane of Hwy. 1 is now open in each direction.
Emergency crews are responding to a large fire in west Abbotsford.
Unconfirmed reports say it’s burning on Hwy. 1, near Mt. Lehman and Fraser Highway.
UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Closed both directions due to fire incident. EB traffic diverted on to 264 and WB traffic on to Clearbrook. #Abbotsford— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 10, 2017
Fraser Hwy is closed westbound at the Mount Lehman exit and eastbound at Maclure and Blue Jay.
