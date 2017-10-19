Large house fire in Surrey

Fire crews battled a house fire in North Surrey Wednesday night.
The blaze appears to have started shortly before midnight near 116 Avenue and 140 Street.
Footage from the scene shows the house’s roof engulfed in flames.
Surrey Firefighters performing CPR on patient that was rescued from inside house fire 116th Avenue @Local1271 @bcpffa @IAFFCanada #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/sjpc2WO9Ip— BCNEWSVIDEO (@Bcnewsvideo) October 19, 2017
Reports say crews saved a man’s life at the scene using CPR.
Four other people were reportedly inside when the fire started.
