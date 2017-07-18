BREAKING: Man falls off barge in Fraser River

A 72-year-old man who fell off a barge in the Fraser River was a non-swimmer, police said.

Last night (Monday) just after 9 p.m. a report came to police that the man, a non-swimmer, had fallen off a barge into the Fraser River near the government wharf at 88 Avenue and 252 Street.

Search efforts were underway by friends and family.

Search and Rescue teams from both Central Fraser Valley and Ridge Meadows as well as the New Westminster Police Marine Unit arrived and searched through the docks and wharfs in the area but were not successful in locating the missing man.

The search was called off due to darkness with a plan to resume this morning.

The “E” Division Underwater Recovery Team was to attend Langley today to assess the situation and potentially continue the search of the Fraser River for a male drowning victim, police said.