BREAKING: Maple Ridge man charged with attempted murder in Pitt Meadows

A 21-year-old Maple Ridge man has been arrested in Alberta in connection with a Nov. 11, 2016 stabbing incident in Pitt Meadows.

Shale Orlowski was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with attempted murder.

Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crimes section investigated shortly after the incident, but charges were not approved by Crown counsel.

Police then continued throughout the year to work on the case.

Using a variety of investigative techniques Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Serious Crime Section tirelessly continued to gather evidence around the suspect’s alleged involvement and motive to the stabbing, said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

On Sept. 1, Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Section submitted a report to Crown Counsel recommending charges of attempted murder and a Canada-wide warrant was approved for Orlowski.

On Sept. 7, RCMP in Alberta arrested Orlowski without incident.

He is currently held in custody in Alberta and will be transported to B.C. for appearance in Port Coquitlam Court on Sept. 13.

“Time, distance and geography will not dissuade the RCMP from doing their job and this file shows how determination and excellence in investigation can result in the successful capture of a suspect,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit Commander, St. Sgt. Kevin O’Donnell.

Police won’t say where in Alberta Orlowski was arrested or where the stabbing took place in Pitt Meadows.