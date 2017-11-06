BREAKING NEWS: Abbotsford police officer shot

After APD officer shot, suspects flee; Video shows gunfire after suspect vehicle crashes

Police are responding to reports of an active shooting at Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road in west Abbotsford.

Reports indicate that an officer was shot near the Fraser Valley Auto Mall, but Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) will only confirm that at least two officers have been injured. He wouldn’t confirm the nature of their injuries.

The incident began at about noon, at a strip mall north of HighStreet Shopping Centre.

A major police presence remains on the scene both at the strip mall and at the intersection Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road. Investigators are expected to remain on scene for “some time,” MacDonald said.

Ambulances are also on scene, and traffic in the area is backed up at both sites.

A witness at the scene told Black Press that a van collided with a car on Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road, the police responded and multiple gunshots followed.

A twitter video shows a black Mustang being pursued by two police cars north on Mt. Lehman. A collision follows, after which multiple gun shots could be heard.

The suspect is in custody and the APD is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details on what occurred.

“There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time,” MacDonald said.

Watch abbynews.com for more.

Previous story
RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man
Next story
UPDATE: Death of young girl who fell from Burnaby high-rise a ‘tragic accident’

Just Posted

Head-on collision in Maple Ridge’s Albion flats

Lougheed Highway has been closed temporarily

BREAKING NEWS: Abbotsford police officer shot

After APD officer shot, suspects flee; Video shows gunfire after suspect vehicle crashes

VIDEO: Fire destroys Chilliwack Taxi building

No word yet on the cause but service continues as best they can

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

Extreme weather response plan ready to take in homeless

Maple Ridge’s Anita Place residents say determined to weather elements

VIDEO: New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Talk to loved ones about their drug use before it’s too late, Fraser Health urges

RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man

“All of a sudden, it got weird” Randy Caine says after being denied entry to Mexico

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

New Cirque du Soleil show combines talents of gymnasts and skaters

Crystal comes to Abbotsford Centre for eight shows in April

Giants hold off Kamloops Blazers to earn weekend split

Vancouver’s 5-4 win in Kamloops Saturday highlighted by fine goaltending, balanced scoring

Lower Mainland cities top investment lineup: report

Should you buy and hold, rent to own, or fix to flip?

Most Read