The accident took place by the Port Haney Station overnight.

A person was taken to hospital overnight after being struck by a train in Maple Ridge.

The man was struck just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Port Haney Station.

He was rushed to hospital with broken bones but non-life-threatening injuries.

It was unknown what direction the train was travelling at the time.

Train traffic in both directions was shut down during the investigation.

More to come.