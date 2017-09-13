UPDATE: Report of shots fired in west Maple Ridge ‘unfounded’

Police called to same house on Dewdney Trunk Road where man was shot twice a month ago.

Heavy police presence near 203rd St. in West #MapleRidge. Same few houses as where shooting occurred in Aug. pic.twitter.com/0gyMSJsaCj — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 14, 2017

RCMP responded Wednesday night to a report about the same home in west Maple Ridge where a month ago a person was shot twice.

There as many as five police vehicles on Dewdney Trunk Road near 203rd Street.

A witness said, just after 8 p.m., that shots were fired.

Another witness said police seemed to be looking, on foot, for someone, northbound on 203rd St.

However, police found no evidence of shots fired.

“It was an unfounded call,” said RCMP St. Sgt. Tony Farahbakhchian.

“There was nothing going on.”

RCMP did receive a call about shots fired, he confirmed.

“But we get a lot of those calls. Sometimes we go there and it’s a muffler.”

On Aug. 13, 10 RCMP cruisers, several fire trucks and ambulances were called to the same home.

A man was shot two times, once in the stomach and again in the upper thigh after he was confronted by a man wielding a gun.

The shooting took place in a shed-like structure at the front of the house.

Police said that shooting was not believed to be random.