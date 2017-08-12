BREAKING: Shambhala Festival on evacuation alert

“Shambhala Music Festival goers should ensure they leave adequate time to return home safely”

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Shambhala Music Festival, due to the McCormick Creek wildfire jumping the Salmo River.

BC Wildfire Service says the wildfire is moving in an easterly direction towards the community of Nelway, which is now under an evacuation order.

The fire is now an estimated 250 hectares in size and is behaving unpredictably, BC Wildfire Service says.

BC Wildfire, RCMP, and RDCK are strongly advising Shambhala Music Festival goers should ensure they leave adequate time to return home safely.

Those being evacuated are being directed to the Salmo Community Centre.

The area under evacuation includes:

• Bear Rd

• Pend D’Oreille Rd

• Rosebud Lake Rd

• Talbot Rd

• McCormick Creek Rd

• 8 Properties on Highway 6

All affected properties are being visited by the RCMP to ensure this information is being delivered to property owners.

With files from the Nelson Star and Betsy Kline.