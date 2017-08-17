BREAKING: Traffic fatality on Pitt River Bridge

The westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows are still closed after a traffic fatality near the Pitt River Bridge earlier this morning.

A tow truck was reportedly hooking up a vehicle that rolled over around 7 a.m.

A vehicle rolled over near the approach to the bridge around 2:30 a.m.

All westbound traffic on the Pitt River Bridge remains closed. There is no westbound access to Lougheed Highway from OldDewdney Trunk Road or Harris Road.

Drivers are being asked to detour via the Golden Ears Bridge, Highway 1, and the Port Mann Bridge and to leave extra travel time this morning.

Westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows were closed Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. after an unrelated collision.

