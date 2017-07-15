Cariboo Regional District has issued the order due to strong winds creating violent fire activity.

WATCH: Williams Lake is under an evacuation. DETAILS: http://www.wltribune.com/news/breaking-williams-lake-is-under-evacuation/ Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, July 15, 2017

Williams Lake is under evacuation.

Fire crews are battling three fires around Williams Lake, while also up against increasing winds – some reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour – as well as hot and dry temperatures.

Evacuees are being directed to Highway 97 south.

Evacuation ORDER issued for all of Williams Lake. Please leave your home immediately. Hwy 97 South is evacuation route. Be safe! — City Williams Lake (@CityWL) July 16, 2017

LIVE: Mayor Walt Cobb on the evacuation DETAILS: http://www.wltribune.com/news/breaking-williams-lake-is-under-evacuation/ Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, July 15, 2017

More to come.