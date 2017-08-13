BREAKING: Bystanders rescue family from vehicle fire in Pitt Meadows

SUV crashed into transmission pole, flipped onto its side and burst into flames.

A man takes a look at what remains of a single vehicle accident along Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows Saturday evening. Bystanders rescued a family of five from a vehicle that burst into flames. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Bystanders rescued a family of five from a burning vehicle in Pitt Meadows late Saturday.

According Pitt Meadows fire chief Don Jolley, the vehicle hit a large, metal transmission pole on Lougheed Highway, in front of Boston Pizza at Meadowtown Centre, at a high speed just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon impact, the SUV flipped on to its side and burst into flames.

Jolley said the speed of the impact likely severed the vehicle’s fuel line.

While firefighers were on their way, seven or eight bystanders lifted the SUV back on to its wheels, opened all the doors, helped get all five occupants – two adults and three children – out, while the vehicle was on fire.

“It was a super human kind of thing,” Jolly said.

“They certainly risked their lives.”

The SUV was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Meanwhile, 10 to 12 vehicles stopped along the highway, some occupants recording the fire with cell phones while firefighters put out the fire.

“It’s not only low to do that, but it has an impact on responders,” Jolley added.

“Just get out of the way.”

It’s not the first time he’s seen that.

“There’s no human decency, no common sense. It’s a sad statement about the society we live in – people filming, not helping.”

The Pitt fire department would like to identify all the people who did help and recognize them for their heroism.

“They saved the lives of an entire family last night.

All of the occupants were taken to hospital. The driver had reportedly gone into medical distress prior to the crash, according to reports.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

• Contact the Pitt Meadows fire department at 604-465-2401.