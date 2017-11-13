‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

An interim report released at a Calgary pain management conference suggests the best way to cut down on opioid addiction is to not prescribe it in the first place.

Michael Heitshu of the Coalition for Safe and Effective Pain Management says a lack of affordable alternatives for painkillers in Canada is partly behind over-reliance on opioids and rising addiction rates.

He says many symptoms that lead to opioid prescriptions could be treated with other measures such as psychological treatments, physiotherapy, chiropractic care and occupational therapy.

Heitshu says it’s time for doctors to put down their prescription pads when it comes to opioids except as a last resort.

The study recommends provincial and federal governments consider adding alternative medicine to coverage under public health care.

A final report from the coalition is expected next year.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Bullet strikes house in Chilliwack’s Eastern Hillsides
Next story
Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

Just Posted

Well-known Maple Ridge man, 19, dies following early morning crash

Aiden Serr was lone occupant in single vehicle crash that shut down Lougheed Highway.

More details released on celebration of life, funeral procession for Const. John Davidson

Two overflow seating areas designated in advance of celebration of life

Looking Back: Canada and Pitt Meadows up to 1999

These are just a fraction of the national events in the 1980s.

Maple Ridge consulting on Hammond heritage preservation

The city will also reach out to the Katzie First Nation to seek input on this project.

Scarecrows-a-Plenty a smashing success

More than 40 businesses in downtown Maple Ridge took part.

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Langley and Abbotsford first responders part of Homeland Security mock disaster event

The fifth Canada-United States Enhanced Resiliency Experiment takes place this week.

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Most Read