Canada-wide warrant issued for high-risk offender

Rene Troy Cardinal failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old man convicted of manslaughter and sexual assault.

The high-risk offender failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Friday evening.

Rene Troy Cardinal is a two-time federal offender serving a five-year sentence for sexual assaults.

He was convicted in 1997 for manslaughter and in 2011 of two counts of sexual assault after manipulating his female victims to get them alone before violently assaulting them.

Cardinal was transferred to a Vancouver halfway house July 30 of this year.

He is described as aboriginal, 5’11” tall, 189 lbs. with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He often wears dark-framed prescription glasses and has tattoos of a Playboy bunny on his left hand and tribal art on his left forearm.

Cardinal was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans and white Air Jordan runners.

Anyone who sees Cardinal or knows of his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.