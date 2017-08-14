Canadian killed in Burkina Faso attack

One Canadian among 18 people killed in Burkina Faso extremist attack

Burkina Faso’s Foreign Ministry says one Canadian is among 18 killed in a suspected extremist attack on a popular restaurant in the country.

It says other foreigners killed include two Kuwaitis and one person each from France, Senegal, Nigeria, Lebanon and Turkey.

Suspected Islamic extremists opened fire at a Turkish restaurant in the West African country’s capital late Sunday.

Seven Burkina Faso citizens were also killed and authorities said three other victims had not yet been identified.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, which continued into the early hours Monday.

Gunfire could be heard almost seven hours after the attack began.

Global Affairs Canada said it was reaching out to Canadian citizens in the area and was ready to provide consular assistance as required.

“Canada strongly condemns the attack,” said spokeswoman Brittany Venhola-Fletcher. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the terror attacks in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.”

The attack brought back painful memories of the January 2016 attack at another cafe that left 30 people dead.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in West Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. It shares a northern border with Mali, which has long battled Islamic extremists.

— with files from the Associated Press.