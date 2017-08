Happened next to restaurant in middle of the night.

A vehicle went up in flames at 3:11 a.m., at Lougheed Highway and 225th Street.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue put out a car fire in downtown Maple Ridge early Thursday.

A vehicle went up in flames at 3:11 a.m., said the Maple Ridge fire department.

It happened on Lougheed Highway and 225th Street near a restaurant.

There were no injuries.

The fire started in a Kia, which was heavily damaged, then spread to a Toyota parked nearby.

Firefighters haven’t yet identified a cause.