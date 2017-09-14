Car hits Maple Ridge liquor store

A medical emergency is believed to have caused a driver to crash into a Maple Ridge Liquor Store on Thursday evening.

At about 4:45 p.m. Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to an incident of a vehicle hitting a building, and found the building at the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street had suffered minor damage.

Driver to hospital, medical condition caused him to crash into The Outpost Liquor Store #MapleRidge pic.twitter.com/jdodiPxtu3 — Colleen Flanagan (@ColleenFlanagan) September 15, 2017

The driver, the lone occupant, is believed to have lost control of his vehicle during a medical emergency. He was taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital in ambulance.