Car robber nabbed after rollover in Maple Ridge

Suspect fled the scene of the crash but was found two hours later.

A car robber was caught Wednesday evening in Maple Ridge after rolling the vehicle.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call of a woman screaming at 224 Street and 124 Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 where she informed police she had been robbed and her car stolen.

Within three minutes the Maple Ridge Fire Department received a call of a rollover at 124 Avenue and Laity Street where the driver had fled the accident scene.

Police set up a perimeter around the crash site and called in the RCMP Integrated Police Dog Services and the Air One helicopter unit for assistance.

After interviewing witnesses the identity of the suspect was established and was arrested within two hours of the crash.

The suspect is well-known to the Ridge Meadows RCMP who are recommending charges of robbery and failure to comply with probation.

More to come

