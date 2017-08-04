Catch the train to the fireworks, Saturday

Train to the fireworks in Vancouver goes at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Want to check out the Celebration of Light in downtown Vancouver in style Saturday night?

TransLink is putting on a special run of the West Coast Express commuter train to spare people the traffic headaches of entering and leaving Vancouver.

The train will depart Mission station Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. and takes about a half hour to reach Port Haney station. After the fireworks, the train will leave Waterfront Station in Vancouver at 12 midnight, for the trip back to Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission.

TransLink is encouraging customers to plan ahead by topping up Compass Cards to avoid line ups at Compass Vending Machines. Compass ticket users can purchase two tickets at once to avoid line ups ahead of their return trip.

The commuter rail service normally only runs weekdays during rush hours, offering five trains into and out of Vancouver, Monday to Friday.