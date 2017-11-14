Aiden Serr graduated from Maple Ridge secondary in 2016. (Instagram)

Celebration of life planned for Aiden Serr

To be held Nov. 25 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

A celebration of life is being held for Aiden Serr, the much-loved 19-year-old Maple Ridge man who died after his vehicle flipped on its side along Loughed Highway early Monday.

The event will be held Nov. 25 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, at the corner of 222nd Street in downtown Maple Ridge, 1 p.m.

“Please invite everyone who knew and loved him,” reads a post by Olivia Leaf on the Facebook page created for the celebration.

Condolences to family are populating social media channels.

MP Dan Ruimy (Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge) wrote that he knew Serr.

“He was such an inspiring young man and I am grateful to have called him a friend,” Ruimy said. “He had a passion for politics and for making this country a better place.”

Serr was the lone occupant in a vehicle that was found flipped on its side in the 21200 block of the highway around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He was studying biology and film at Simon Fraser University after graduating from Maple Ridge secondary in 2016.

He played minor hockey, as well as box and field lacrosse and ball hockey for local clubs and a school team. He was a captain on various teams.

His mother is a teacher in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district, while his father, Mike Serr, is a deputy chief with the Abbotsford Police Department.

The crash call came in as a structure fire. However, when members of the Maple Ridge fire department arrived, they discovered a single vehicle lying driver’s side down near the 7-Eleven convenience store, with a fire in the engine compartment.

The vehicle had been traveling eastbound along the highway at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Serr was reportedly in serious condition initially, but friends of the family later confirmed he passed away.

Celebration of life planned for Aiden Serr

