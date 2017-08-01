Chicken campaign at Country Fest

Blythe Parry, Charlotte Pomeroy, and Janelle Pomeroy started a petition to allow backyard chickens on some Maple Ridge properties. Contributed

Members of the Otter 4-H Llama and Poultry Club took their campaign to allow backyard chickens in some Maple Ridge backyards to the public on the weekend, making their case to visitors at Country Fest.

The club set up a display at the annual agricultural festival, held at the Albion Fairgrounds, and showed people some chicks and top birds, and provided education about chicken coops, food, and animal health.

The club has been pressing the City of Maple Ridge to allow backyard chickens and collected 277 names on a petition asking for that.

“We want to thank everyone who came out and supported us, and we encourage people to write letters to our mayor and council to ask for backyard chickens in Maple Ridge,” said Janelle Pomeroy, with the club.

”Backyard chickens will allow people to become more aware of the wonders of food production. Not everyone gets the opportunity to live on a farm and having backyard chickens will allow youth in our community to get more involved in farming.”

City council has told the agricultural advisory committee to create a plan allowing backyard chickens in some Maple Ridge lots.