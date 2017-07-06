Chilliwack man who once impersonated David Lee Roth facing child sex charges

David Kuntz-Angel pretended to be Van Halen lead singer and was involved in love triangle homicide

David Kuntz-Angel in a May 2008 file photo. (Photo by the Brantford Expositor) David Kuntz-Angel in a May 2008 file photo. (Photo by the Brantford Expositor)

He’s charged with child sex crimes from a decade ago.

A girlfriend of his once killed a woman in a love triangle.

And while he may be currently Unchained and even Runnin’ with the Devil, Chilliwack’s David Kuntz-Angel is definitively not David Lee Roth.

There are few details about the current charges Kuntz-Angel faces since a publication ban was put in place on July 4 but the 52-year-old’s bizarre past is writ large in media stories from a decade ago.

Kuntz-Angel now faces numerous sex charges in Chilliwack, Hope and Vernon, and was previously known in Ontario for successfully impersonating the lead singer of Van Halen. He was also involved in a love triangle that ended with a homicide.

A warrant was issued for the 52-year-old on June 23 and his mug shot was featured in Crimestoppers.

News reports from July 2008 in the Brantford, Ont., area said the Ontario Provincial Police stopped Kuntz-Angel in a vehicle as he was having an allergic reaction to nuts. He told officers his name was David Lee Roth and he was taken to hospital.

Later that night, as reported in Sun Media, Kuntz-Angel was seen partying at a bar, posing for pictures as Roth. The Globe and Mail reported he was seen flamboyantly dressed in a Brantford bar with a few women who were dressed in hospital scrubs. He even apparently got onstage and sang part of the Van Halen song Ice Cream Man with a local band.

The media reports go on about Kuntz-Angel fooling various people around the Brantford area over an extended time into believing that he was, indeed, the rock star.

“The resulting media hype when an officer recognized the rocker’s name caused the real David Lee Roth to release a statement saying he wasn’t in the area, and isn’t allergic to peanuts,“ Sun Media reported in 2008.

Then there is much more serious past as he was a witness in the murder trial of Kim Blinkhorn, his girlfriend. According to the Ontario news reports, Kuntz-Angel told Blinkhorn he was going to marry another woman whom Blinkhorn then attacked and stabbed 70 times with a knife.

Blinkhorn testified that Kuntz-Angel told her it was her job to kill the woman, Rowena Parson, and so she did. Blinkhorn was found not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness and was sentenced to custody in an institution.

Kuntz-Angel was never charged or implicated in the killing.

“The mother of Blinkhorn’s victim testified in Blinkhorn’s defence, saying Kuntz was a ‘liar, a con artist, a scam,’ who once brought a satanic bible into her home and said his ‘desire in life was to control people,’” according to the Sun Media report.

Before his July 4 court appearance in Chilliwack, he had outstanding warrants for invitation to sexual touching a person under 14 in Chilliwack in 2006, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 in Chilliwack and Hope from 2008. He is also charged with one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose in Chilliwack in 2013, sexual assault in Vernon in 2014, sexual assault in Chilliwack and Hope in August 2016, and “procuring” in Vernon in November 2016.

Kuntz-Angel also faces one count of assault from Vernon on Oct. 1, 2016, one count of assault causing bodily harm in Chilliwack on Dec. 15, 2016, and one count of uttering threats in Chilliwack on Jan. 1, 2017.

Kuntz-Angel has a criminal record from Vernon for theft under $5,000 and from Surrey for careless use or storage of a firearm.

He is currently out of custody and is next due in Chilliwack provincial court to face the sexual touching charges on July 11.