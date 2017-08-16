Chilliwack MLA Martin reacts to minimum wage hike plan by NDP

Chilliwack MLA John Martin took a swipe at the NDP’s plan for a 50-cent raise in the minimum wage this week by pointing out the BC Liberals had already committed to this idea. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

John Martin, MLA for Chilliwack and Official Opposition critic for Labour, took a swipe at the NDP’s plan to implement a 50-cent raise in the minimum wage this week by pointing out the BC Liberals had already committed to the idea.

“It appears the NDP is content with our government’s approach of raising the minimum wage by 50 cents in September. This is a ‘non- announcement’ by the NDP, as it was already committed to by our BC Liberal Government.

NDP Labour Minister Harry Bains had replied to the rebuke by saying the BC Liberal government’s efforts in this regard were “slow” and “unpredictable” whereas the NDP was going to take action on it in a more timely fashion.

Martin posits “it’s important that B.C.’s minimum wage provides fair compensation for workers, while also fostering the investment needed to continue creating jobs and driving economic activity.

“This requires balance, and the NDP’s move to implement a $15-per-hour minimum wage without adequate consultation or facts does not strike this balance.”

Not only that, the government has released no information on “their so-called fair wages commission” or how they plan to consult with the small business community.

Thousands of jobs could be at risk if a proposed $15 minimum wage is implemented in that province, the Labour critic added, and B.C. can’t “roll the dice,” Martin added.

“With no jobs plan and a record of chasing away investment, it remains to be seen how the NDP are capable of supporting job creation in British Columbia.”