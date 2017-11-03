Chilliwack RCMP arrest three, seize drugs and weapons at downtown house

Nov. 1 raid came one week after possible home invasion at same address

After what neigbhours say was a home invasion on Oct. 25 at this Second Avenue house, Chilliwack RCMP seized drugs, weapons and made three arrests on Nov. 1. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

One week after witnesses say a home invasion took place at a Second Avenue house, Chilliwack RCMP seized drugs and firearms, and made three arrests.

On Nov. 1, investigators from the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) supported by the Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant on the house described in the 46000-block of Second Avenue in Chilliwack.

On Oct. 25, three separate individuals told The Progress that at least one shot was fired during an incident at the home at 46006 Second Ave. One person who said he was related to one of the victim’s of the home invasion said the occupants were seriously hurt.

All police would say before the raid on Nov. 1 was that whatever happened on Oct. 25 appeared to be targeted, and that the incident was under investigation.

Then on Nov. 3, Chilliwack RCMP issued a press release about the search on Nov. 1 where they discovered and seized two firearms, one of which was loaded, and what is believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

On Friday, a no-occupancy notice for “unsafe conditions” dated Nov. 2 was tagged on the front door of the house.

Three individuals were detained, and have been released with a future court date.

“Targeting the trafficking of illicit drugs in our communities remains a priority,” said Insp. Davy Lee, acting Detachment Commander of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP.

The RCMP encourages those who witness suspicious activity that may be linked to potential drug trafficking to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).————-

