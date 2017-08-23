Chilliwack RCMP confiscate four kilos of coke, cash, firearms and fentanyl

There was $130K in seized cash, weapons and table full of fentanyl-laced drugs on display

Cpl. Mike Rail (right) and Sgt. Darren Stevely look at a table full of drugs, weapons and cash that was seized in a recent raid. The items were on display during a press conference at Chilliwack RCMP detachment on Wednesday morning. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Two men who were well known to police are facing drug and firearms charges after search warrants were executed on the south side of Chilliwack Friday.

Police seized two vehicles, about four kilograms of cocaine, 200 grams of heroin, 3.5 kg of marijuana, two sawed-off shotguns, a rifle, a handgun, cash and drug paraphernalia.

There was more than $130,000 in cash seized which made it “one of the largest” cash seizures ever in Chilliwack, said Supt. Deanne Burleigh of Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment..

“This is significant and (the raid) has made a significant impact into the quantity of drugs and weapons that are on our streets locally,” Burleigh said.

UFVRD’s Crime Reduction unit supported by Serious Crime members conducted the investigation and led the raids in the 5400-block of Peach Road and 5800-block of Sappers Way on Aug. 18.

It won’t be known how much of the illegal drugs were cut with fentanyl until the lab analyses are completed.

“The consequences of the use of fentanyl are deadly,” said Supt. Burleigh. “We are having overdoses in our community to as far west as Vancouver.”

Lucas Benjamin Thiessen, 23, is facing one charge of trafficking a controlled substance, two charges of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two charges of possessing a firearm without a licence. Thiessen remains in custody.

A B.C.-wide warrant was issued for Antonio Dillan Nolasco-Padia, 21, who was released from custody, but with further investigation now faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Sgt. Darren Stevely holds up a photo of 21-year-old Antonio Dillan Nolasco-Padia. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Supt. Deanne Burleigh speaks during the press conference. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

An SUV and motorcycle were seized during the raid. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Police seized about four kilograms of cocaine, 200 grams of heroin, and fentanyl. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A bag holding 3.5 kg of marijuana. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

More than $130,000 in cash was seized. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)