UPDATE: Woman struck by tree in heavy winds in Chilliwack airlifted to hospital

Living in a tent near the Fraser River when incident occurred Tuesday afternoon

One person was airlifted to hospital after apparently being struck by a falling tree near the Fraser River in Chilliwack during Tuesday’s wind storm.

The incident occurred on the banks of the Fraser near Ballam and McSween roads.

There is no word on her condition, however Chilliwack Firefighters were sent to the scene to help extricate the woman.

The woman was reportedly living in a tent, with permission from the property owner. Her partner was away at work, according to a person at the scene who said he knew the couple.

Tuesday’s storm – the first major windstorm of the season – also knocked out power to homes across the Lower Mainland. By Tuesday afternoon power remained out for nearly 1,000 Chilliwack BC Hydro customers.

“Damaging winds have caused multiple outages to customers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, and Interior,” said the power company’s website.

At its peak, the storm registered wind gusts of nearly 50 km/h, Environment Canada said.

Those winds also drove heavy rain. Environment Canada estimates more than 65 millimetres fell, prompting a dramatic rise in water levels.

The rain is expected to pick up again on Wednesday, with another 30 to 40 mm forecast – and more wind.

