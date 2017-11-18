Class sizes dropped from among the worst in B.C.

Maple Ridge trustees review statistics

Classrooms are less crowded in the school district after the hiring of 92 additional teachers. (Contributed)

Class sizes are smaller in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but there are still some crowded classrooms.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School Board reviewed their class sizes for this year, and after being one of the highest in the province last year, it has dropped by more than two students per classroom in 2017-2018.

After there being 68 classes with more than 30 students last year, and a high of 89 in 2014-2015, there are only 15 classes in that category.

School board Chair Mike Murray said there are 97 more teachers in the district this year. Their hiring was made necessary after the BCTF won its long court battle with the provincial government over whether the teachers union had the right to bargain class size as a working condition.

“The restoration of the 2002 collective agreement has resulted in a very positive change to class sizes in our school district for 2017-2018…” said the report from district superintendent Sylvia Russell.

The report also describes mentions how bad the situation got in this district.

“Operating budget shortfalls and subsequent reductions in order to balance the school district operational budgets in 2014-2015, 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 resulted in average class sizes which were among the largest in the province.

“As a result of several years of budget shortfalls and reductions, our secondary class size was the second largest provincially last year. Class sizes at intermediate in 2016-17 were also high – 14th highest in the province.”

Compared with last year, class sizes dropped from 19.9 to 18.6 at kindergarten, from 22 to 20.3 students in Grades 1-3, from 26.9 to 24.3 in Grades 4-7 and from 25.9 to 23.1 in Grades 8-12.

Murray said it is easy to see the lowered stress in the school system.

“When I’m out in schools, I hear people talking about the difference that has made,” said Murray.

He said last year he was at a high school English class where there were 32 students, and one was sitting on a window ledge rather than in a desk. He said getting that number down to 24 students makes a huge difference.

“It’s a better experience for everyone – you (the teacher) can put more time into each of the students.”

Previous story
Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge

Abandoned house in Silver Valley area burns

Police investigate string of overnight fires in North Delta

Suspected arson caused damage to vehicles, signage in the area, Delta Police say

MacDuff: Memories at the kitchen table

It was tradition to attend the Remembrance Day service with my mom,… Continue reading

In Education: The great art shake out

Studentsat Ridge have grown accustomed to seeing their peer’s art displayed on the walls.

Second hockey academy fills up in Maple Ridge

New program at SRT has skills focus

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Crash shuts down Highway 91 in Richmond for hours

The stretch of highway was closed for more than 6 hours due to a multi-vehicle accident

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

VIDEO: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

Newest recipients join 6,897 Canadians such as Christine Sinclair, Graham Greene and Mark Messier

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Most Read