Close call in the water in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Emergency crews were on their way to call of two people trapped in the Lower Falls of Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park Monday afternoon.

But shortly after crews responded, calls came in saying that the two had managed to get out of the water themselves. Maple Ridge Fire Rescue and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue however were on their way to the scene where the pair were waiting on the west bank of the creek.

Crews had to use the West Canyon Trail to access the site so they can access the condition of the pair. First responders reached the pair at about 5 p.m. They were uninjured and walked on their own to the Gold Creek parking lot.

Many people have died in Gold Creek over the years after falling in and being swept away by the frigid, white water.

In April, a man who was part of a group of jumping into a pool above Gold Creek Falls, was swept away by the creek.