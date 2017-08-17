Fatal crash on Pitt River Bridge

A fatal single-vehicle collision took place on the Pitt River Bridge early Thursday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Dan Herbranson said that the crash occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m.

“We’re investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash,” Herbranson said. “The lone occupant of the vehicle is deceased and the crash is under investigation.”

Pitt River bridge is closed westbound. All drivers are asked to take the Golden Ears Bridge instead.

Lougheed Highway looking west:

More to come.