Fatal crash on Pitt River Bridge

A fatal single-vehicle collision took place on the Pitt River Bridge early Thursday morning.
Ridge Meadows RCMP spokesperson Dan Herbranson said that the crash occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m.
“We’re investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash,” Herbranson said. “The lone occupant of the vehicle is deceased and the crash is under investigation.”
Pitt River bridge is closed westbound. All drivers are asked to take the Golden Ears Bridge instead.
UPDATE – #BCHwy7 WB CLOSED from Harris Rd to the #PittRiverBridge due to a vehicle incident #Coquitlam #PittMeadowshttps://t.co/COJq3DHSmg— DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) August 17, 2017
Lougheed Highway looking west:
More to come.