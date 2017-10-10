UPDATE: Heavy delays but crash cleared on Port Mann

Traffic is slow across the Port Mann Bridge Monday morning following an accident. (WFLBC/Twitter)

According to DriveBC, the multi-car pile-up that snarled westbound Port Mann traffic early this morning has been cleared.

However, traffic remains heavy.

DriveBC initially reported the collision at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Drivers were reminded to not stop and look at the crashes as they go by.

#BCHwy1 WB west end of the #PortMann in the through lanes, multi vehicle collision blocking the HOV lane, expect delays #SurreyBC #Coquitlam — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) October 10, 2017

Commenters on social media were reporting as many as 20 cars involved in the incident.

