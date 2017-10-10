Traffic is slow across the Port Mann Bridge Monday morning following an accident. (WFLBC/Twitter)

UPDATE: Heavy delays but crash cleared on Port Mann

Westbound traffic is crawling

According to DriveBC, the multi-car pile-up that snarled westbound Port Mann traffic early this morning has been cleared.

However, traffic remains heavy.

DriveBC initially reported the collision at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Drivers were reminded to not stop and look at the crashes as they go by.

Commenters on social media were reporting as many as 20 cars involved in the incident.

More to come.

