Commuters facing major SkyTrain delays due to track issues

TransLink says service has been disrupted between Edmonds and 22nd Street in Metro Vancouver

Track issues are causing significant SkyTrain delays for commuters taking the Expo line this morning.

TransLink says service has been disrupted between Edmonds and 22nd Street, and that there is no expo line from Sapperton towards Columbia, according to a statement Friday morning.

#SkyTrain Expo Line delay due to track issue at Edmonds Stn,shuttle buses will operate Edmonds to 22St Stn.M-Line&Canada Line reg service^jd — TransLink BC (@TransLink) November 3, 2017

Riders travelling eastbound toward King George Station in Surrey are being told to transfer to a shuttle bus at Edmonds.

Shuttle buses are currently running from Edmonds to Columbia Stn, from Scott Rd to Columbia Stn and from Sapperton Stn to Columbia Station.

Major issue w/ @TransLink causes huge line up at 22nd Street both for Skytrain & shuttle service to New Westminster @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/92BY4pTxIv — Rain(er) 🍁 (@bett3r) November 3, 2017

TransLink says its testing a train in the problem area at Edmonds to determine if full service can be resumed.

Meanwhile, the Millennium and Canada Line services are not affected.