BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

  • Oct. 27, 2017 10:54 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. Conservative Party supports ride-sharing in the province, and is urging the NDP government to table ride-sharing legislation by the end of the year as promised.

The party also suggests a pilot project immediately.

“Ride-sharing legislation is long overdue in B.C.,” said Scott Anderson, interim party leader and Vernon resident.

“It’s time to let people decide if they will support this innovation in transportation.”

The government recently announced it’s studying safety and regulatory issues there is no timeline for a policy that will permit ride-sharing operations like Uber and Lyft.

Anderson says that instead of interfering with entrepreneurial innovation, the government should step out of the way.

“Obviously we need to set minimal standards for ride-sharing, but those standards should apply across the board to both ride-shares and taxis,” he said.

“If ride-sharing is an idea that will work, let’s find out by letting folks choose between ride-sharing and taxis. If it is an idea that can flourish in competition with taxis, then so be it. But we won’t know the answer to that unless we allow ride-sharing a fair chance to compete.”

Anderson wants a pilot project to see how ride-sharing operates.

“Kelowna seems ideal since it’s a medium sized city, small enough to monitor but large enough to allow us to see a full range of impacts and implications,” he said.


news tips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Just Posted

Anita Place Tent City to hold press conference

Homeless will speak Friday at 1:30 p.m. on 223rd St. after Maple Ridge intends to seek injunction

Letter: ‘It is not a fair system and I strongly object’

As taxpayers, we deserve more from our representation on council.

More Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows veterans wanted to march on Remembrance Day

No legion membership necessary

UPDATE: Elderly woman killed while crossing Scott Road in Surrey

Police say driver, passerby tried to save woman’s life at scene

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

RESULTS: Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

‘Fogtober’ hits the Lower Mainland

RCMP have cautionedpeople to leave for work a bit early and to keep headlights on.

Kinder Morgan appeals to energy board over permit delays for pipeline expansion

Company has failed to get a permit from Burnaby for TransMountain

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

Meet the farmers behind the filming of ‘When Calls the Heart’

Known across North America for its Hallmark film set, the MacInnes property is also a working farm

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Most Read