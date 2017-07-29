VIDEO: Convoy of big trucks through Port Kells and Langley in memory of lifelong trucker

More than 40 big rigs took part in a convoy through Surrey and Langley Saturday in memory of the late Len Kane Sr. It was double the expected turnout for the event in honour of Kane, a lifelong trucker who founded Len’s Transportation Group. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

As the memorial convoy for Len Kane Sr. prepared to depart the marshalling yard in Port Kells, organizers put flowers on the front hood of the pickup truck bearing his ashes.

The smaller truck, which was Kane’s personal transportation, was chained to the back of a big flatbed, part of the fleet operated by Kane’s company, Len’s Transportation Group .

More than 40 big rigs took part in the Saturday afternoon drive through Port Kells and Langley, the lead up to the memorial service for the 84-year-old Kane, who passed away from cancer July 16.

It was roughly double the amount expected to show, one organizer said.

The big rigs left Ranger Yard, at 9470 192 St. in Port Kells at 3 p.m. and travelled through Port Kells and Walnut Grove with black ribbons tied to their rear-view mirrors.

The dress code for the service that followed was the same as the convoy; baseball caps, t-shirts, jeans and no suits, because that’s the way Kane would have wanted it.

