Cops seize fentanyl, heroine, in pre-dawn raid in Maple Ridge

Police say they’ve seized a substantial quantity of crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.l

Police have seized a slew of street drugs and arrested a 40-year-old Coquitlam man.

Ridge Meadows RCMP street enforcment unit searched a home Friday, Aug. 4, at about 2:30 a.m., and found what they think is a “substantial quantity” of fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetine and heroin.

A handgun was also seized. The drugs have been sent to Health Canada for analysis.

The man arrested has previously been charged with drug offences.

“Street level drugs are not tolerated in our community and there is no such thing as safe recreational drug use,” RCMP said.

“This plethora of drugs won’t be a threat to our kids, vulnerable population and citizens in general. We will continue to target this dangerous criminal element in response to the current opioid crisis,” Insp. Aaron Paradis said in a release.

The suspect has been remanded on other unrelated charges, and the investigation continues.