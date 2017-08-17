Cops surround house on Woodbine Street in Chilliwack

RCMP and Abbotsford Police surround a house on Woodbine Street in Chilliwack Thursday evening. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Flash grenades and shouts from police tactical units echoed through a Chilliwack neighbourhood Thursday night as RCMP and Abbotsford Police surrounded a Woodbine Street home.

As a police helicopter circled overhead and the RCMP’s armoured tactical vehicle stood by, police called to occupants of the home to come out.

It’s unclear who they were looking for, but one name shouted out on a megaphone was Ty Burgess. Cops asked him to come out of the house with his hands up and he “wouldn’t get hurt.”

Burgess is wanted after he allegedly sideswiped an Abbotsford police vehicle. He’s wanted on a parole violation, and is facing possible charges of assaulting a police officer, hit-and-run and obstruction in relation to the Abbotsford incident.

Neighbours said it started around 9:45 p.m. The helicopter could be seen circling the downtown house for more than an hour. At least three flash grenades were heard going off.

As of 11:15 p.m. Thursday, no one had come out of the house.

Several cops cars, including the tactical armoured vehicle, the Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Police Dog Services were all on scene.

Woodbine Street, between Yale Road and Maple Avenue was blocked to traffic.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

(Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)