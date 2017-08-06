Coquitlam man last seen July 29

His family and friends say he need medication and are concerned he is not prepared for the hot weather or poor air quality.

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for Gavin Cyr who has been missing since July 29.

Gavin David Cyr, 29, was last seen at 5 a.m. after leaving his residence.

He is Caucasian wiht short blonde hair, 6 feet tall, 208 pounds, blue eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

Cyr was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a dark baseball hat and he was wearing a large hiking backpack.

He drives a light blue Hyundai Accent hatchback, plate number BT931W.

Cyr has been diagnosed with mental health concerns and does not have his medication with him.

He told his friends and family that he was going on a trip but didn’t specify where and they are concerned that he is in the wilderness camping or hiking and unprepared for the hot weather and poor air quality.

Anyone seeing the Cyr are asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.