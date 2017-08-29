Man found dead after multiple shots fired in Cloverdale neighbourhood

The scene of a police incident in Cloverdale Tuesday evening. (Katya Slepian photo)

Victim found in a vehicle in his own driveway

One man is dead following a shooting in Cloverdale Tuesday evening.

Half a dozen RCMP cruisers have surrounded a residential area near 166 Street and 63B Avenue.

A coroner’s van is also on scene.

Passersby say police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

One neighbour noted the area – two blocks west of the Cloverdale Athletic Park – is normally a quiet neighbourhood.

Another said officers were focused on a townhouse complex at the southeast corner of 64 Avenue and 166 Street.

Police have 166 Street between 64 Avenue and 63B Avenue is cordoned off, but officers are not allowing any vehicle traffic even along 64 Avenue between 156 Street and 168 Street.

According to a Surrey RCMP news release sent at 11:44 p.m., Surrey RCMP is currently on scene in the Cloverdale area of Surrey for a report of shots being fired.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 6300-block of 166 Street.

“Once officers were on scene, they discovered a deceased male in a vehicle on the driveway of his home,” the release stated.

The initial investigation has revealed that one vehicle, a light-coloured mini van, was seen departing the area. The vehicle was last seen driving east on 64 Avenue from 166 Street.

Officers are conducting a neighbourhood canvass and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages. Initial indications are that this is a targeted incident.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the Lower Mainland District Forensic Services Section are also attending, the release said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

More to come…

.@SurreyRCMP tell residents living nearby that the road will "not open up anytime soon." pic.twitter.com/Pc7kJmdOCt — Kat (@katslepian) August 30, 2017