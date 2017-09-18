Cougar caught on video in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack man caught some video of a fast-moving cougar this weekend.

Parker Dietrich shared the video on his Facebook profile and provided the video to The Chilliwack Progress. He says he was driving down Majuba Hill Road, when the cat ran in front of him, and then down the road and off into the bushes.

Cougars are common in the area, but video and photographs are harder to catch as they tend to stay away from human activity.

To learn more about cougars, where they live, and what to do if faced with one, visit wildsafebc.com/cougar.