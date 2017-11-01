Cougar watches Sunday hikers in Maple Ridge

Keep your eyes peeled when you’re out walking in the woods.

Because you never know what you might be missing, or who’s watching.

Gord Weisflock was on a hike in the UBC Research Forest Sunday afternoon at about 4 p.m. when he spotted a cougar sitting beside the trail at the entrance to the forest in north Maple Ridge.

He grabbed a picture of the healthy looking animal as it sat at trail side, apparently undetected by hikers. “Quite a few people were within 100 feet of it, oblivious to the fact,” he said.